GoldenEye 007 HD remaster may be officially confirmed "soon"

Another day, another rumor about that as-yet-still unannounced GoldenEye 007 remaster, confirmation for which is thought to be coming "pretty soon".

This time, the reports come via VentureBeat's Jeff Grubb , an industry insider who believes news about the HD remaster should be made public in the "next couple of weeks".

"I think that Microsoft is going to be the one to announce that first," Grubb said on his show (thanks, VGC ). "I think this game is probably coming pretty soon, I'm thinking next couple of weeks."

2022 marks 25 years since the seminal shooter hit the Nintendo 64, so the timing's certainly right, and let's not forget that GoldenEye 007 was recently removed from Germany's "media harmful to young persons" list 24 years after it was initially banned.

While banned films and games are automatically unbanned after 25 years, it seems the ban was revoked following a specific request rather than a formality, sparking speculating that the game may shortly be adding to the Nintendo eShop in some form or another, chiefly because for any game to be sold on Nintendo's European eShop, it has to be released in Germany as that's where the European Nintendo's eShop – and the subscription service Nintendo Switch Online – is based.

Grubb's tease comes just weeks after achievements for an Xbox version of Goldeneye 007 popped up "out of nowhere" , too, even though it's yet to be confirmed as coming to either Xbox Series X or Xbox One.

If you can't wait that long to reacquaint yourself with Bond, did you know that almost every single-player stage from GoldenEye is now playable in Far Cry 5 ?

ICYMI, two-hour footage of that canceled remaster of 007’s GoldenEye leaked online earlier this time last year. A "long-play" of the canceled classic took us from the start of the Dam through to the end credits. It's thought the remaster was going to be published by Microsoft in partnership with Activision after they reached a deal with Nintendo to remaster the shooter from the original N64 version released in 1997. Sadly, the project was scrapped due to rights issues, even though it had essentially been completed and was ready to go on sale.

Here's hoping the same doesn't happen to this remaster, eh?