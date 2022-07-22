Godzilla returns in Monsters and Protectors – All Hail the King! this fall

Godzilla is set to return to comics in a brand new limited series from IDW Publishing this fall. Newsarama can announce Godzilla: Monsters and Protectors – All Hail the King!, a follow-up to the 2021 middle-grade series Godzilla: Monsters and Protectors.

All Hail the King! will reunite the creative team from its predecessor, with Erik Burnham writing, Dan Schoening illustrating, and Luis Antonio Delgado coloring.

The five-issue limited series will follow Cedric as he attempts to get his reputation and his vlog back under control when Godzilla sightings dry up and he's accused of lying about them to get views.

IDW also teases "something deadlier than Godzilla," which may mean more iconic monsters will appear in the new series's pages. Like its predecessor, All Hail the King! will focus on looming environmental disaster, but it will also have an increased focus on Godzilla lore.

"I'm so excited to get back into the Monsters & Protectors corner of the Godzilla universe," Burnham says in the announcement. "The first miniseries was a lot of fun to work on, playing with so many of the wacky, wild, and wonderful parts of Godzilla lore… So Dan Schoening, Luis Antonio Delgado, and I aim to go even further in that direction this time! We just can’t wait to share another monster-sized adventure with the next generation of Godzilla fans."

Schoening adds, "Getting the opportunity to explore the world of Godzilla again is a great honor for me. I grew up watching the Shōwa-era films, and having the chance to draw these larger-than-life monsters is nothing short of incredible. I hope these new stories help spread the love I have for Toho’s creations with a whole new generation of Godzilla fans."

Godzilla: Monsters and Protectors – All Hail the King! will be available in October, with covers by Schoening, Andrea Bell, and John Yurcaba. Check out the cover gallery below.

