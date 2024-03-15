Godzilla Minus One director's next kaiju film has hit the internet – with an unexpected antagonist

A new kaiju film from Godzilla Minus One director Takashi Yamazaki is here – but it's both shorter and more tongue-in-cheek than you might be expecting.

The short opens with civilians scattering, running and screaming away from an as-yet unseen threat. "A monster has appeared near Tokyo Tower," a news broadcaster announces from the scene. "'Foodlosslla', the monster has been named Foodlosslla!"

The colossal creature appears over the skyline, seemingly comprised of discarded fruit and vegetables and destroying everything in its wake. "The grief of 2.44 million tons of annual household food waste may have created Foodlosslla," says an expert being interviewed on TV.

An armed team of three try to take down the creature, but to no avail. "What should humanity do?!" reads a message on screen, before encouraging viewers to use "seasoning and creativity" to use up leftovers and avoid food wastage. The advertisement, which clocks in at one minute and 22 seconds, was made for Japanese food company Ajinomoto.

Set in post-war Japan, Godzilla Minus One follows a former kamikaze pilot plagued by survivor's guilt who ends up fighting against Godzilla with the crew of his mine removal ship. The film was critically acclaimed and a hit at the box office, both in Japan and internationally.

The film recently won Best Visual Effects at this year's Oscars, the first movie not in the English language to take home the award. Yamazaki, who also headed up the film's VFX department, is also the first director to win the category since Stanley Kubrick, who won for 2001: A Space Odyssey in 1969.

For more, check out our guide to the full list of Oscars 2024 winners, or fill out your watch list with our guide to this year's biggest movie release dates.