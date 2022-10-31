God of War Ragnarok studio asks fans to "be considerate" and patient as the internet becomes a leak minefield

God of War Ragnarok studio Sony Santa Monica has asked fans to "be considerate" of sharing spoilers as leaks continue to pour in after the game's street date was broken by some retailers, and seemingly premature PS5 bundles aren't helping. (And no, there aren't any God of War Ragnarok spoilers in this story.)

After several individual developers expressed their frustration with the situation , the studio issued an official statement (opens in new tab) acknowledging the leaks over the weekend.

"It is important for our studio to preserve the experience of God of War Ragnarok for players who want to enjoy the game for the first time without spoilers," the Twitter statement begins.

"We ask that you please be considerate of the many fans who do not want to accidentally see clips, gameplay, or narrative spoilers and avoid sharing them wider."

Sony Santa Monica goes on to urge fans to mute relevant keywords and hashtags on social media to help avoid spoilers. The studio is trying to "limit the exposure of unsanctioned footage and screenshots," but can only do so much on its own.

Adding fuel to the fire or perhaps water to the leak, there have been reports of God of War Ragnarok PS5 bundles, which naturally include the game, arriving early, even in place of other bundles.

As noted gaming deals sleuth Wario64 (opens in new tab) spotted, one gamer claims to have received an early Ragnarok bundle in place of the Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 bundle they actually ordered from PlayStation Direct, Sony's in-house shop. This mixup seems isolated for now, and the good news is that this bundle comes with a digital copy of Ragnarok which should be locked and unable to be leaked until the game is actually out, but it's nevertheless adding to the confusion.