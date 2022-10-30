God of War: Ragnarok's devs say the game's broken street date is "so disappointing"

Cory Barlog has expressed his frustration at "disappointing" decisions by some retailers to sell God of War Ragnarok two weeks early, causing spoilers to flood the internet.

In a thread posted over the weekend, God of War: Ragnarok (opens in new tab) producer Barlog apologized to fans who'd been patiently waiting for the highly-anticipated sequel, saying "this is not at all how any of us at [Sony Santa Monica] wanted things to go".

"You know, right now, I can really understand the benefit of having just an installer on the physical disc. [Shake my head]", Barlog tweeted, intimating that selling the physical disc with the game installed has resulted in some fans getting early access to the super secretive storyline.

"A retailer selling the game nearly TWO WEEKS before release. Just so disappointing."

Responses to his tweets range from full-hearted support to demands to release Ragnarok early, with many fans confirming that they plan to stay off social media and YouTube until release day in an effort to avoid spoilers.

"Sorry to everyone that you have to dodge the spoilers if you want to play the game fresh," Barlog added. "Completely fucking stupid you have to do this. This is not at all how any of us at SMS wanted things to go."

This new crop of spoilers comes just days after God of War: Ragnarok screenshots appeared to leak ahead of its release next month (opens in new tab) (don't click if you're trying to stay spoiler-free!).

We recently spoke to Ragnarok director Eric Williams, who discussed how much Atreus has grown up in the time since the 2018 game (something the team has also had to deal with in real life (opens in new tab)). As Sony Santa Monica had kept the story under wraps, the spoilerific screenshots were quite the surprise.

