God of War Ragnarok fans dig up cut content that reveals a different ending

A group of fans has restored cut content from God of War Ragnarok, revealing a different ending to the hit game.

Spoiler warning: We'll be covering some God of War plot points below, so read on at your own risk.

YouTuber Omega Fantasy (opens in new tab) has shared several files found hidden within God of War Ragnarok's files, most of which are cut dialogue. According to the video, the game was supposed to have a slightly different ending in relation to Surtr and Sinmara. We won't go into too much detail, just in case, but the general idea is that using Surtr to restore Ragnarok doesn't work, and so Kratos and Atreus must now go on a new quest to find Sinmara - something that doesn't happen in the final version of the game.

It seems developer Santa Monica Studio was somewhat committed to this idea until a certain point in development. As the video shows, Sinmara had her own character model that can also be found in the game's files. Just like Surtr, Sinmara has a hole in her chest which is where Surtr's heart resides. Not only this but actress and musician Janina Gavankar is credited for the role, although the video doesn't have any recordings of the performance.

This isn't all that Omega Fantasy and the other God of War Ragnarok modders found, though. Beyond the Surtr and Sinmara storyline, another quest line was found following the game's ending. Considering the cut content above, the post-game quest would have seen Kratos finding both Surtr and Sinmara's hearts to reunite them in the Spark of the World. This doesn't mean much for the future of the series, considering it never actually made it into the final game, but it is interesting to see what could have been.