God of War Ragnarok Easter egg pokes fun at Kratos for being in PlayStation All-Stars

There's a God of War Ragnarok Easter egg that playfully pokes fun at Kratos' involvement in the 2012 crossover fighting game PlayStation All-Stars.

God of War Ragnarok is full of Easter eggs, most of them referencing more recent PlayStation Studios productions like The Last of Us, Ratchet & Clank, and Horizon Forbidden West. Of all of them, this one calling back to PlayStation All-Stars definitely made me laugh the hardest.

The Easter egg is contained in a subtle exchange between Kratos and Mimir that happens during a gameplay sequence, so it'd be super easy to miss if you don't usually pay close attention to those parts. In it, Mimir asks about a tournament Kratos competed in, and Kratos dismisses him by pointing out that he's fought in a lot of contests. But Mimir doesn't back down, insisting he'd heard tales of a tournament where Kratos fought against "beasts, scoundrels, princesses, the undead, automatons, and... history's greatest musician."

If you remember, PlayStation All-Stars brought together a roster of classic video game characters including Sly Cooper (beast), Nathan Drake (scoundrel), Fat Princess (princess), Sir Daniel from MediEvil (undead), Big Daddy from BioShock (automaton), and PaRappa the Rapper (sigh... Earth's greatest musician).

Kratos clearly isn't interested in talking about his past life as a PlayStation All-Stars brawler (even though he's considered an S-tier fighter), as he tells Mimir he "would not speak of this."

My colleague captured a video of the Easter egg, but please be warned that by watching the video you'll be exposed to a significant plot spoiler. You don't even need to watch it since I just summed up the whole thing, but if you must, here's one more big ol' God of War Ragnarok spoiler warning.

Okay, once more, turn back now if you haven't played God of War Ragnarok and don't want it spoiled.

Kratos and Atreus' next adventure finally launched today and it sounds like the hype was well-deserved. Our glowing God of War Ragnarok review awarded the game 4.5 out of 5 stars, calling it a "beautiful world filled with things to discover, and a fitting close for Kratos' Viking adventure."

