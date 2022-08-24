Goat Simulator 3 is full of destructive headbutts, stylish gear, and udderly ridiculous antics

Developer Coffee Stain just showed off some of the features coming to its upcoming sandbox adventure Goat Simulator 3, with gameplay footage debuting at the Future Games Show powered by Mana.

As the second (that's right, second) game in the series, Goat Simulator 3 is packed with all kinds of goat-shaped chaos. Taking us to new pastures in the sandbox setting of San Angora, you can do everything from destroying anything in your path by going on a head-butting rampage, to getting to the bottom of the mysteries surrounding a "long-forgotten goat order". Oh, and when you want to take a break, you can soak in the sights around town. Wait, is that a tornado and a UFO? San Angora certainly has offers some interesting views.

Wishlist Goat Simulator 3 on Epic Games now (opens in new tab)

The trailer also gives us a look at some of the goat gear we can play around with, with over 350 pieces of gear to outfit our goats with. From hats, shoes, glasses, and all sorts of accessories to find around San Angora, you certainly won't have to worry about exploring the sandbox world in style. And as well as letting us express ourselves with stylish looks, Coffee Stain revealed that the gear will also give you a variety of abilities that can be combined in endless ways so we can truly be our best goat selves. There's nothing quite like putting together a fashionable ensemble. After all, who doesn't want to be a goat wearing a glamorous, sparkly cowboy hat?

Better yet, you can do everything in Goat Simulator 3 with up to three friends with online and local co-op support to cause mayhem together. If you want to get competitive, you can even challenge your pals to a variety of different minigames that all look suitably chaotic.

Goat Simulator 3 is set to come to PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC via the Epic Games Store on November 17, 2022. Pre-orders are now live, and if you pick up a copy you can bag yourself an udder gear part for your goat.

