Ghostbusters: The Video Game Remastered announced for release later this year

Have you seen a ghost? If you have, you can call in some experts later this year, because the 2009 official Ghostbusters video game is being remastered for PS4, Xbox One, and PC (via the Epic Games Store). There's no confirmed release date yet, but the team doing the remastering is Saber Interactive, the studio most recently responsible for the surprise hit World War Z, who have taken charge of the original Terminal Reality title. Check out the trailer for Ghostbusters: The Video Game Remastered below.

All four of the original Ghostbusters themselves (Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Harold Ramis, and Ernie Hudson) worked on the game and lent their voices to it, while Ramis and Aykroyd also had some background work on the story behind-the-scenes. The original was considered a fan-favourite by avid Ghostbusters fans, and the reception to this announcement has been largely positive, as the game was unofficially considered the third installment in the franchise as a whole.

In the official PlayStation blog post , Matt McKnight, producer on the remaster, explained that "all of the in-game videos and cutscenes were found on a hard drive in storage from one of the original creators", which has allowed them to revamp the cutscenes in 4K HD, along with improved lighting and textures. If you've not played the original, Manhattan - yet again - becomes the ghosts' stomping ground, and you need to use tools like the PKE Meter and Proton Pack to trap them and save the city. Who you gonna call? Yourself, when you get to play the game!

See what's happening this week in games and entertainment with our latest Release Radar: