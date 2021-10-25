Ghost Rider turns 2022 into 'A Year of Vengeance' to mark 50 years in the Marvel Universe

Ghost Rider ("motorcycle hero, sneakin' around in a blue jumpsuit! !") is riding his way into a special anniversary celebration in 2022 in what Marvel is calling 'A Year of Vengeance,' marking 50 years since his 1972 introduction in Marvel Spotlight #5.

Created by Gary Friedrich and Mike Ploog, the original Ghost Rider, Johnny Blaze, has since spun off into an entire mythos encompassing numerous incarnations of the so-called 'Spirit of Vengeance' from throughout the past and future of the Marvel Universe.

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Marvel's simple teaser (seen above) doesn't reveal much of what the publisher has planned for the milestone, nor does it state exactly when in 2022 the Ghost Rider 50th anniversary celebration will begin on the page.

However, the teaser, consisting of an image by Ryan Stegman and Marte Gracia which depicts many Ghost Rider 'Variants' from throughout Marvel Comics history, does promise more news related to the anniversary coming "later this week."

Stay tuned to Newsarama as this story develops.

Ghost Rider debuted in 1972, but at least according to Newsarama, he wasn't the best Marvel character to debut that year.