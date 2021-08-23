Ghost of Tsushima player completes Iki Island archery challenge in just two seconds

Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut players have already learned to complete the Iki Island archery challenges extremely quickly.

In a recent post on the game's subreddit, user MI_3ANTROP showed off their attempt at the Raider's Memorial archery challenge. Getting a gold award on any of the game's challenges requires players to hit every target within seven seconds, but this clip shows all of them destroyed within just two seconds.

Achieving a time like that requires more than just good aim. To start with, Jin is kitted out in the Tadayori armour set, which offers both faster bow reload speeds and increased concentration time. That concentration stat is key - Jin's ability to slow down time while aiming is obviously a helpful skill in an archery-based time trial. Crucially, however, this tactic involves equipping the Charm of Concentration, which is unlocked by completing your first archery challenge. After that, every time you beat another challenge, the duration ticks up a notch.

That allowed MI_3ANTROP to slow down time for the entire duration of the challenge, flicking from target to target just quickly enough to hit every mark before the Concentration bar empties. When Jin returns to the normal flow of time, all the targets are down, and only two seconds have passed.

If you want to try and beat this impressive record, you'll want to make sure you've got the armour and the fully-upgraded charm, and make use of whatever other ranged charms you have in your arsenal to turn Jin from patient samurai into an archer to rival Legolas himself.