Get this Logitech G433 Wired, 7.1 Surround Sound gaming headset for £44.99 and save £65!

These's are pretty much the gaming headset that combine style with comfort and 7.1 Surround Sound. And at £44.99, Logitech G433 are a great deal, saving you £65 on the usual £110 price. The work with your PC as surround sound headphones, and PS4, Switch and PC as stereo headset, and, at this price are basically, an essential.

As well as saving £65 pounds you get a great set of headphones with 7.1 positional audio, a super lightweight fabric shell with sports-mesh ear pads to keep the whole thing light and breezy. There's a detachable mic for when you want/don't want to talk and they use Hybrid-mesh drivers for clear audio.

As we mentioned you'll need a PC for the full 7.1 surround sound effect via some installable Logitech software, while on PS4, Xbox One and Switch you'll get crystal clear stereo audio. If you're after anything else then you can always try our best PS4 headset deals and Xbox One headset offers. And there's our Black Friday game deals covers just about everything.

