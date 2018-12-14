Buy an Xbox One S and Battlefield 5 for $199, just in time for Christmas

The gloves are off in the war for your wallet this Christmas: Walmart's cut prices yet again on the Xbox One, games, and accessories. For instance, they're offering a 1TB Xbox One S with Battlefield 5 for only $199, a drop of $19 since last week. This saves you $91 in total. If you'd prefer a bit more horsepower from your console, you can also get the 4K-ready Xbox One X with any one of Fallout 76, NBA 2K19, or PUBG for $399.

As for UK readers, they can make a ridiculous saving on a 1TB Xbox One X with Red Dead Redemption 2 , Fallout 76, Forza Horizon 4, Forza Motorsport 7, Project Cars 2, and Tekken 7 for £409 . That's a good £180 less than normal.

US deals

UK deals

If you’re not sure whether you should get an Xbox One S or Xbox One X, it mainly comes down to one thing: 4K. Although the Xbox One X is more powerful in general (resulting in faster load times), its primary draw is the fact that it can display some games in hyper-sharp 4K resolution. The Xbox One S can’t, though it does support HDR and it’ll still play all the same games, of course, but they won’t be quite as pretty if you’re using a 4K TV.

For those of you who’ve already got a console, there are bargains to be found in Walmart’s controller sale as well. We’ve listed the best deals below. Alternatively, get the full lowdown here .

