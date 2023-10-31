Get an early look inside the penultimate issue of Robert Kirkman and Chris Samnee's Fire Power

Writer Robert Kirkman and artist Chris Samnee's hit creator owned title Fire Power from Skybound is about to reach its finale, and now the publisher is showing off some new interior pages from the penultimate issue of the series, Fire Power #29.

Written by Kirkman with art by Samnee, colors by Matthew Wilson, and letters by Rus Wooton, Fire Power #29 is billed as the "last issue before what promises to be an explosive series finale."

"The battle against the dragon hits far too close to home, and the Johnson family are left reeling in the aftermath," reads the rest of Skybound's simple description of the issue.

Fire Power originally launched in 2020 with an original graphic novel which was soon expanded into an ongoing comic. The series follows the adventures of Owen Johnson, reluctant wielder of the so-called Fire Power that gives the book its name.

Here's the gallery of pages, along with both Fire Power #29 covers, by Cory Walker of Invincible fame, and Mateus Lopes, known for writer Robert Kirkman's current Skybound event title, Void Rivals.

Writer Robert Kirkman rose to prominence in comics thanks to his creator-owned title The Walking Dead, created with artist Tony Moore. The Walking Dead has of course become a multimedia phenomenon across comics, TV, and even games. He's also well known for many other comic titles, including Invincible, which has been adapted into a hit animated series.

As for artist Chris Samnee, he's become one of the most skilled artists of his generation, cutting his teeth on an extended run of Daredevil alongside writer Mark Waid and colorist Matthew Wilson, who also works on Fire Power.

Fire Power #29 goes on sale November 29.

