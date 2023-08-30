Get a look inside the new Transformers #1

Acclaimed writer/artist Daniel Warren Johnson is about to bring the Transformers into a new comic book era when he launches their new ongoing title later this year.

And judging by the pages that publisher Skybound Entertainment has just released, the new Transformers title looks like appointment reading whether you're a longtime fan of the nostalgic franchise, a fan of Daniel Warren Johnson himself, or just someone who loves really cool comics.

Alongside his usual artistic collaborator colorist Mike Spicer, DWJ is bringing his usual eye for action and detail to Transformers #1, as seen in the pages below. Though they focus primarily on the human characters of the new title, there's a big treat waiting for fans of the Robots in Disguise that whets the palate for the plot of the new series.

Along with the pages, we've also got several covers for Transformers #1 including three different covers by DWJ and Mike Spicer, as well as variant covers from Ryan Ottley, Orlando Arocena, Cliff Chiang, Francis Manapul, and Ian Bertram.

Check it out:

Image 1 of 10 (Image credit: Skybound Entertainment) (Image credit: Skybound Entertainment) (Image credit: Skybound Entertainment) (Image credit: Skybound Entertainment) (Image credit: Skybound Entertainment) (Image credit: Skybound Entertainment) (Image credit: Skybound Entertainment) (Image credit: Skybound Entertainment) (Image credit: Skybound Entertainment) (Image credit: Skybound Entertainment)

"Optimus Prime was supposed to have led the Autobots to victory. Instead, the fate of Cybertron is unknown, and his allies have crash-landed far from home, alongside their enemies - the Decepticons," reads Skybound's official description of Transformers #1. "As these titanic forces renew their war on Earth, one thing is immediately clear: the planet will never be the same. New alliances are struck. Battle lines are redrawn. Humanity’s only hope for survival is Optimus Prime."

The new Transformers title will be part of Skybound's newly-launched Energon Universe, a continuity which also includes fellow Hasbro property GI Joe, which will also relaunch through Skybound. The Energon Universe was first revealed as a surprise in the first issue of Skybound's current Void Rivals crossover title.

Transformers #1 goes on sale October 4.

