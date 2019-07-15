Get a Logitech G430 gaming headset for just $25 on Prime Day

If you're in the market for a new headset, the Amazon Prime Day game deals might present one of the best opportunities – away from the usual craziness of Black Friday and Christmas time. And today is no different as right now you can get the Logitech G430 headset right now for just $25, which is a massive $55 off. In percentages, that's a big 69% on this bad boy.

This solid mid-range headset for gaming is a great option for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC users. It comes packing Dolby 7.1 surround sound, and a 3-meter cable, that houses the volume controls. Plus, it features a noise-cancelling boom mic that folds up and away when you're not using it, just in case you'd rather not broadcast your location to your teammates. It does everything well and at this price offers great value for money.

Logitech G430 Headset| just $25 at Amazon (was $80)

Pick up a great mid-range headset at an awesome price for Prime Day. This is well within impulse and gift purchasing territory and the bang for buck ratio is strong in this one.View Deal

Looking for a different brand of headset? Check out some of the best PC headsets for gaming. While you're at it, be sure to check out our rundown of the best PS4 headsets and the best Xbox One headsets.

Some online stores give us a small cut if you buy something through one of our links. Read our affiliate policy for more info.