Get 50% off a Razer Blade 15 laptop right now - but this ASUS gaming laptop deal is even better

If you're looking for a great gaming laptop deal then from one of the best manufacturers in the business, then these two deals are very good - and the second is an absolute banger.

The headline, cutting right to it, is that you can get a Razer Blade 15 at a heavily discounted price right now - but it is a refurbished, older model. This is important to note, particularly with the specs below too - but still, it's a great reduction of a certified refurbished Razer Blade 15 laptop. You can get it for just $1,100.99 direct from Razer after using the code 'FUTURE'.

This Razer Blade 15 has a 15.6-inch Full HD 144Hz panel, an i7-8750H processor, a GTX 1070 graphics card, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD. We know the graphics card is going to raise an eyebrow, and rightly so, but there is value here considering it's a Razer laptop. This price is 50% off the list price, but I'm not sure how true to the fact it is that a three-year-old laptop model would be listed for $2,299.99 still - that's the same as a new RTX 2070 build on Razer's website. In all honesty, I probably wouldn't encourage you to get the Razer one unless you were desperate for a Blade 15 laptop and wanted a competent one - not a more modern one - that will serve you fine and get you that Razer quality.

We're big fans of Razer laptops, and the Razer Blade 15 sits atop our guide to the best gaming laptops. And for good reason: they may be pricey, but they exquisitely blend style, build-quality, great component and figuration, and excellent displays into an awesome portable machine. So, even though this particular one is an older, refurbed model, it comes from good stock.

Elsewhere, there's a ray-tracing capable ASUS laptop going for just $899.99 at Best Buy which represents an absolute steal. See more on that below.

Razer Blade 15 Refurbished gaming laptop | 15.6" 1080p 144Hz | i7-8750H CPU | GTX 1070 | 16GB RAM | 512GB SSD | $2299.99 $1,100.99 at Razer

The discount is the biggest story here. The 1070-build is what I would classify as 'literally fine'. It will feel it's age sooner rather than later though, particularly compared to other gaming laptops. Still, decent value. Use the code 'FUTURE' to get the knockdown price, remember.

The better deal - by some distance - is this ASUS gaming laptop deal. It is by far one of the best, if not the best, cheap gaming laptop deals under $1000 we've seen, pretty much ever. Getting you a 15.6-inch laptop with a Ryzen 7 4800H processor, a ray-tracing capable RTX 2060 graphics card, supported by a 512GB SSD and 8GB of RAM for just $899.99 is an excellent offering. The RAM is slightly low, but it'll still crunch through any game thrown at it.

The list price is only $999.99 too, which is arguably a steal in itself, but having another hundred bucks off it makes it a no brainer. Seriously, this is amazing value.

ASUS FA506 | 15.6" 1080p | Ryzen 7 4800H CPU | RTX 2060 GPU | 8GB RAM | 512GB SSD | $1000 $899.99 at Best Buy

An absolutely cracking deal: ray-tracing laptop, from a reputable maker, with a great design, a terrific AMD processor - the bang for buck value is strong in this one. Wouldn't mind a bit more RAM, but as a gaming laptop of near-entry-level pricing, this is excellent.

View Deal

