George Clooney and The Boys in the Boat stars discuss training for the sports drama: "it was almost spiritual"

For new sports drama The Boys in the Boat, actor Callum Turner had to suit up in athletic gear to portray Joe Rantz, a member of the University of Washington's Olympic medal-winning rowing team.

Set in a 1930s America that was still reeling from the effects of the Great Depression, the film adapts author Daniel James Brown's non-fiction novel of the same name, following the crew as they go from competing in university tournaments to winning gold at Hitler's 1936 Olympic Games.

Whilst Turner was aware that he would have to train to depict rower Rantz, he admits to GamesRadar+ and the Inside Total Film podcast that he severely underestimated just what it would take. But that wasn't just because of how tough the prep was - the actor was also taken aback by how much he bonded with his fellow castmates throughout the process. Turner revealed: "We did two months of training before we shot the movie, then during filming a few more - so, five months altogether. But they set us up to succeed, giving us everything, including an Olympic gold medal-winning coach.

"It's interesting though as when I read the book a couple times before I did the movie, I felt like I fully understood it, but I didn't, as I realize rereading it now. It's a wonderful sport and it was a wonderful experience, it was almost spiritual. They said that to me at the start and I didn't believe them, but they were right. There's just something about being together, all pulling in the right direction, being in sync - and doing that for five months, it became something different, we formed a real bond."

Turner had to be fully prepared as all the rowing in the movie was done for real, with director George Clooney, here helming his ninth feature film, making the call, wanting to rise to the challenge. As the filmmaker revealed: "We shot in order and timed our races, so the very last one we filmed is right at the end, where the boys are really good. All those scenes were done for real and it was hard to shoot. For pro athletes, when they row it's for a couple hours a day. That's it - all you can do. But we were shooting for ten hours a day on the water killing these guys. However, that's fun for me! I'd be watching on with my pina colada!"

As Clooney cheered on from the sidelines, maybe or maybe not with a cocktail in hand, Turner and the rest of the cast would be rowing to the best of their ability, as he told us: "I'd row as fast as I possibly could a kilometer one way, then we would have to reset the cameras and go again. George would be watching, going like 'heyyyyyy'."

Despite not playing a member of the team, star Joel Edgerton didn't have an easy time when it came to the rowing. The Star Wars actor here portrays Coach Al Ulbrickson, a retired rower who now oversees this young crew. Edgerton therefore had to film some rowing scenes himself, only for these then to be cut in the editing room: "I did some single scull rowing. We shot a couple of things where my character goes into the rivers to check the lanes and conditions. So, I didn't have to row out a stroke, but it had to look like I knew what I was doing. But those scenes aren't in the film because they ended up being unnecessary, not because I did a bad job. Well, I like to think so anyways - but ask George!".

The Boys in the Boat is out in US theaters now and will release in UK cinemas on Friday 12th January.

For more from our interview with George Clooney, as well as stars Callum Turner and Joel Edgerton, look out for the new episode of the Inside Total Film podcast later this week and further articles online.