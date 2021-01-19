Genshin Impact update 1.3 will add more free Fragile Resin

Genshin Impact update 1.3 will give players more Original Resin in the form of Fragile Resin distributed through both free and premium battle pass tiers.

In its latest developer discussion , MiHoYo outlined plans to improve the often-criticized Resin 'economy'. For starters, it confirmed that, like the big Chalk Prince and the Dragon event added in update 1.2, future major events won't cost any Resin. This was a huge improvement over the events of update 1.1, as it essentially turns these events into loot giveaways.

More pertinently, Genshin Impact's battle pass is adding five Fragile Resin to its base and premium track. From update 1.3 onward, players will receive one Fragile Resin at levels 5, 15, 25, 35, and 45 on the battle pass, giving them five Fragile Resin every 50-day battle pass period. If you own the $10 Gnostic Hymn pass, you'll receive an extra Fragile Resin at these levels for a total of 10. This will displace the blue weapon crystals normally obtained at these battle pass levels, but MiHoYo says it won't affect the amount of crystals received overall, just move them around a bit.

Each Fragile Resin is worth 60 Original Resin, which is enough for three domains, so while this isn't a massive bonus, it is a welcome one. Fragile Resin can also be saved and used whenever like emergency rations, which is especially handy if you roll a new weapon or character and want to level them up immediately. Cashing in a bunch of Fragile Resin allows for huge spikes in progression.

Update 1.3 will introduce other quality of life changes as well, the biggest being the option to "convert materials." MiHoYo was vague on this feature, but it's presumably related to a datamined gadget that can convert the elemental crystals used for character ascension into those of another element. There's also some good news for iPhone players in update 1.3: support for Xbox, Xbox Elite, DualShock 4, and other specialized Bluetooth controllers is on its way.