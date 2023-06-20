Genshin Impact-like MMO Tower of Fantasy is coming to PS5 in under 2 months

Tower of Fantasy is getting a PS5 and PS4 release, and it's due as soon as later this summer.

As announced over on the PlayStation Blog , Tower of Fantasy will launch on PlayStation consoles on August 8, 2023 - bringing new character Liu Huo with it. Previously, the open-world RPG was only available on PC and mobile, so this will be the first time the game is released on consoles.

What makes this release so exciting is that once Tower of Fantasy PS5 launches, players will be able to visit the Domain 9 map which features Eastern aesthetics. When visiting Domain 9, players will also encounter the aforementioned Liu Huo, who's described as "a spirited and formidable girl with an undeniable passion for martial arts." The character will carry around the 'Pine Comet' weapon and her combat has been designed to incorporate her love of calligraphy and martial arts.

According to PlayStation, playing Tower of Fantasy on PS5 will be a whole new experience. For starters, the DualSense controller will make gameplay even more immersive with its haptic feedback - which will come in handy when racing and in combat situations. The DualSense's built-in microphone will also be helpful when communicating with other players, and the console's 4K visuals are sure to be a hit with fans.

You can pre-order Tower of Fantasy for PS5 now in a range of different editions. For fans who pre-order the standard edition, they'll be getting the base game along with its pre-order bonus contents (including in-game items such as Gold Nucleus, Tanium, Black Nucleus, and more.) As for the deluxe edition, these players will get 48 hours of early access to the game, as well as the same items as the standard edition and some alternative outfits.

Finally, there's also an ultimate edition up for grabs that includes everything we've mentioned above, as well as the Icy Blue Blooming race car and a few other exclusive items for players. "During the development of the Tower of Fantasy PlayStation version, we have learned and accumulated valuable experience," the blog post reads, "open-world games have infinite potential for exploration, and we will continue to bring more enriching and enjoyable content. We hope you enjoy it."