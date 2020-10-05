Genshin Impact downloads on mobile hits 17 million in its first four days

Genshin Impact was downloaded 17 million times globally on mobile in its first four days after launch.

The impressive global figure comes from mobile performance analyst site App Annie, which was shared on Twitter. The free-to-play adventure from developer MiHoYo released on mobile, PS4, and PC on September 28, and recent reports also state that it has since become the biggest international launch of a Chinese game to date since it launched.

17 million downloads in 4 days on mobile. This doesn't even include PC and PS4 downloads. https://t.co/bWCew5BmW9October 5, 2020

In what our very Austin Wood describes as an anime Breath of the Wild , Genshin Impact offers up an open-world adventure where you set out on a journey to reunite with your long-lost sibling. As an online-only experience with gatcha-like elements that can make some weary, it does seem to borrow some inspiration from Link's adventure with features such as a stamina bar, climbing, and gliding, but Austin highlights that Genshin Impact has its own features that make it worthwhile.

The game includes a host of different characters, and you can build up your own party of four playable characters that you can customise and swap between. It also includes its own progression system with character and adventurer levels to take its own unique spin on the format. And finally, it has co-op cross-play support, so up to four players across PS4, iOS, Android, and PC can head into battle and take on dungeons together.

The game has been popping up social media more and more since it first launched, and thanks to the fact that it's free-to-play, it sure to see more downloads as word about the game continues to spread.

