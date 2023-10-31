Gears of War's Cliffy B thinks Zack Snyder and Dave Bautista would be "perfect" for a movie adaptation

Gears of War designer Cliff Bleszinski has praised Justice League director Zack Snyder and actor Dave Bautista - saying that both of them will be the "perfect" fit for a movie adaptation.

In an interview with ComicBook , Bleszinski is asked what he thought about Zack Snyder adapting Gears of War, to which the developer replies: "I think Zack Snyder is an amazing director when he is working with existing IP." Praising the director's work on the Dawn of the Dead remake, as well as 300 and "his superhero movies," Bleszinski explains: "The thing is, I think he'd be a great fit for it."

It's no secret that former WWE wrestler and Guardians of the Galaxy actor Dave Bautista wants to take on the role of Marcus Fenix , and CliffyB seems to be on board. After sharing his thoughts on Snyder, Bleszinski addresses Bautista's enthusiasm for the role. "I used to say back in the day, that I didn't want a big wrestler to play Marcus Fenix," the developer says, "and then I had the epiphany of years back, wrestlers are not only athletes, they're actors. We had that epiphany in the eighties."

"Dave Bautista man, the dude dressed up in Gears armor online," Bleszinski adds, "He's proven his range from the last Blade Runner movie through to him playing Drax The Destroyer and all that. [...] I think he'd be perfect for it. He's got the body type." Although CliffyB has given his blessing to both Snyder and Bautista, there's really only one thing the developer wants from a Gears of War adaptation: "The biggest thing I hope for is that it has heart."

We don't yet know if Bautista has booked the role of Marcus Fenix, but we do know that Netflix's Gears of War movie will be penned by Dune and Doctor Strange writer Jon Spaihts . There's no release date for the project yet either, we just know that a live-action feature film based on Gears of War is in development for the streaming service.