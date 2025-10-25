Xbox exclusives are heading to Nintendo and PlayStation because Microsoft's biggest competition is "everything from TikTok to movies," not Switch 2 and PS5, Matt Booty says

As Halo, Forza, and Gears of War make the jump

Xbox executive Matt Booty has said that former exclusives are crossing the multiplatform line to other consoles because, well, other consoles apparently aren't the company's "biggest competition."

While it might have been unimaginable a decade ago, Xbox has ported its biggest names onto PlayStation and Nintendo consoles, with hits like Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, Grounded, and Sea of Thieves now available elsewhere. Heck, even the company's golden trio - Gears of War, Forza, and Halo - have made the jump.

"Our biggest competition isn't another console,” he also claimed. "We are competing more and more with everything from TikTok to movies."

