Xbox exclusives are heading to Nintendo and PlayStation because Microsoft's biggest competition is "everything from TikTok to movies," not Switch 2 and PS5, Matt Booty says

Xbox executive Matt Booty has said that former exclusives are crossing the multiplatform line to other consoles because, well, other consoles apparently aren't the company's "biggest competition."

While it might have been unimaginable a decade ago, Xbox has ported its biggest names onto PlayStation and Nintendo consoles, with hits like Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, Grounded, and Sea of Thieves now available elsewhere. Heck, even the company's golden trio - Gears of War, Forza, and Halo - have made the jump.

But speaking to The New York Times ahead of the announcement that Halo: Campaign Evolved is coming to PS5 next year, Xbox president of game content and studios, Matt Booty, said it's no biggie because the publisher is simply "seeking to meet people where they are."

"Our biggest competition isn't another console,” he also claimed. "We are competing more and more with everything from TikTok to movies."

I get what Booty is trying to explain. Netflix once said that Fortnite was a bigger competitor than HBO, but that's only because we're all so flooded with things to look at online or spend time with, whether that's a new album or game or something in real life (imagine!), that it's difficult to have the bandwidth for everything.

Though Booty's comments also come after a recent Bloomberg report stated the gaming division was under huge pressure from Microsoft management to deliver above-standard profit margins, mainly due to the fact that it spent almost $70 swallowing up Activision Blizzard, which might explain those cancellations, studio shutdowns, and subscription price hikes. Maybe Xbox's biggest competitor is Microsoft.

