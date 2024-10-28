One World of Warcraft player burned roughly 8.4 million gold by bidding on the MMO's old $475 mount right before a cheaper $90 version came out
That's gotta hurt, maybe
World of Warcraft's new $90 mount – which is, somehow, arguably a bargain – might be a great new addition to the MMO for some, but one player may be kicking themselves after apparently dropping 10 million gold on its pricier sibling right before the sort-of-budget-friendly version became available.
Last week, Blizzard revealed The Trader's Gilded Brutosaur mount – a big ol' dinosaur-like fella adorned in golden armor, who can become your friend for the low, low price of $90. I know, $90 for an in-game item is a lot, but it's certainly a lot less than the Reins of the Mighty Caravan Brutosaur mount – a similar, less golden friend who was released in 2018 for five million gold, worth around $475 of real money at the time. After late 2020, he could no longer be purchased, which made the expensive mount even more pricey on the Black Market Auction House, leading us to this painful situation right before The Trader's Gilded Brutosaur mount was revealed.
As reported by Icy Veins, the tragedy was shared on Reddit by feminineambience, who wrote: "Can we get an F in chat for the person who bid on this on my server today?" The screenshot attached shows someone going all in with 9,999,999 gold on one Reins of the Mighty Caravan Brutosaur four days ago, the same day as The Trader's Gilded Brutosaur's reveal. Oh dear. By current gold exchange rates, Icy Veins estimates, this amounts to overpaying roughly 8.4 million gold compared to the price of the re-released mount – assuming you just want the big dino, not the first edition bragging rights.
Can we get an F in chat for the person who bid on this on my server today? from r/wow
To be fair, as others in the Reddit thread have pointed out, the new Brutosaur's arrival in the MMO won't make the old one any less of a collector's item, especially for mount collectors – it's just a more affordable alternative for those who want one version of the big guys themselves. So, with that in mind, this player might not regret the decision at all, right? I hope, anyway – they certainly dropped a lot of gold for the privilege.
