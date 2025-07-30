"Witness the beauty and power" of Nier Automata's collab with The First Descendant in a new trailer that feels like an accurate simulation of what it would be like to hide in 2B's walls

After revealing its collaboration with Nier Automata earlier this summer, free-to-play looter shooter The First Descendant is now introducing players to its pleatherbound 2B and A2 skins with a new trailer that makes me feel like I'm trapped in some ghost world, far, far away…

That's how uncanny the trailer is, which The First Descendant developer Nexon categorizes on Twitter as an opportunity to "witness the beauty and power of 2B and A2." You have no choice in the matter, really. The 16-second trailer is overstuffed with close-ups, long pauses, and dubious demonstrations of how gravity impacts the androids standing with one hand on their hips. Naturally, audiences are overcome with emotion.

"Glory to Mankind," says one sober Twitter reply, though you'd think it was reacting to the news that Julius Caesar was stabbed and not androids standing slightly to the left, and then a little to the right, and then a little up the boob.

✨Witness the beauty and power of 2B and A2 on August 7 #TFDxNieR #TheFirstDescendant #NieRAutomata pic.twitter.com/FgTwx2pnuBJuly 28, 2025

However, The First Descendant players aren't so base that they could be satisfied with a bit of placid 2B eye contact. These are people of distinction, with idiosyncratic tastes, as one Twitter reply demonstrates: "But not a pregnancy version of these skins?" it says. "Lame."

Another connoisseur is able to take just one look at 2B's completely poreless, perfectly doll-like face and determine that the blindfold covering her eyes looks "like very wrinkled skin," 2B is missing a small mole under her mouth, and that "Her hair is more blonde/grey than white, make it WHITE." Very good, sir – I'll have your sexy anime lady right out.

The First Descendant devs have "important news" for fans of the RPG shooter: "A decision has been made to add the much-requested 'Jiggle Physics.'"