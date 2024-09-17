Space Marine 2's big twist is a reward for fans of the first game

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 is one of the year’s most exciting games. Since its full launch just over a week ago, the third-person shooter has enjoyed huge success as over two million players have joined forces to battle the Tyranids, Chaos Space Marines, and even each other in PvP mode. Filling the void left by Helldivers 2's unpopular changes , democracy has indeed fallen to the Imperium of Man.

For some, Space Marine 2 is a gateway to the hugely engrossing Warhammer universe, which in addition to video games spans tabletop gaming, novels, an Amazon Prime series being spearheaded by Henry Cavill , and more. Yet many Space Marine 2 players are already familiar with this franchise, having played 2011's original Space Marine, and the sequel has a twist that serves as a small treat for us veterans.

Familiar face

(Image credit: Focus Entertainment)

The following article contains spoilers for the ending of Space Marine 2.

In the original game, protagonist Demetrian Titus' story came to an unfortunate end when, after surviving a brush with warp energy - a substance known for corrupting anything, including Space Marines - his teammate Leandros reported him to the Inquisition for suspected heresy. As the ending played out, Titus criticised Leandros for his inability to see beyond the Codex Astartes, the great big book of rules for Space Marines.

Early in Space Marine 2's campaign, after being disgraced and demoted, it's established that our hero now serves the Deathwatch, taking orders from Chaplain Quintus. As well as sporting incredibly cool armor, Quintus provides useful exposition by informing us that Titus was ultimately found free of chaos taint, and tells him he should rejoin the Ultramarines, his former chapter.

Titus being returned to his blue buddies is the win fans have wanted since finishing the last game, and a reminder that the draconian rules of the Imperium have downsides. Titus has always been built different, and it's this quality that sees Chaplain Quintus send him to deal with the Tyranid threat, and later the traitorous Chaos Space Marine group the Thousand Sons. Titus is ultimately successful in his endeavors, thanks to not only his combat skills, but also his ability to think outside the box. He won’t blindly follow instructions if a better method presents itself, and that's why he lives on while so many others perish.

But the past has a way of following us around and, despite Titus winning the day in the sequel, it's made clear that Quintus has been keeping a secret from our boy. Before being shipped off on his next mission, the Ultramarine has a conversation with the Chaplain who removes his helmet to reveal he is, in fact, Leandros, the very Space Marine who ratted out our hero back in the original title.

While I've no doubt newcomers would react with little excitement, players who've been around since the OG experience are rewarded for their time serving the Imperium. Not only do we see what happened to our former teammate, but we can enjoy a wry smile at the state of the Warhammer 40k universe.

Leandros betrayed his brother and was rewarded for it with a promotion, while the wrongfully accused Titus was demoted. It's a stark reminder of the dangers of rigidly following the rules, and just when you think Titus may have earned the win he sorely deserves, he's told by Leandros that if he ever falls to corruption, the Chaplain will personally kill him. Acts of bravery normally come with only positive results, but the world of Space Marine 2 isn’t a happy one, and this little twist is a timely reminder of that.

