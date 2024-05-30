New Helldivers 2 Major Order brings back an iconic character to tell players to blow up an entire planet using the Dark Fluid that "spaghettified" people last week

Craig Lee Thomas, the familiar voice and anguished face we all recognize from the now-iconic Helldivers 2 opening cinematic, has announced a new Major Order, and the stakes couldn't be higher.

Thomas isn't actually seen in the video, but you can't mistake that democracy loving voice. In a new Helldivers 2 call-to-action, freedom fighters are tasked with the elimination of the Terminid Supercolony currently occupying Meridia. Sadly, High Command has determined Meridia to be beyond saving and thus, the latest Major Order, if successful, will result in the complete and irreversible destruction of the planet Meridia.

MAJOR ORDER: OPERATION "ENDURING PEACE"The time has come. We must eradicate the Meridia Supercolony via experimental deployment of weaponized Dark Fluid.The destruction of an entire planet is a tragedy - but the tyrannical Terminids leave us no choice. Good luck, Helldivers. pic.twitter.com/155a9bCnfVMay 30, 2024

Even more harrowing, the weapon we're being asked to use in the new Major Order is some sort of chemically unstable material that just last week resulted in the "spaghettification" of 12 Super Earth scientists. I don't know about y'all, but there's a line in terms of how far I'll go to defend democracy, and it's definitely somewhere in the orbit of my own spaghettification.

Regardless, brave soldiers can dive into the new Major Order now and start deploying partial payloads of this "well understood alien superweapon" across various points on the surface of Meridia. "Once a critical mass is reached, the Dark Fluid will accrete into a superdense mass, triggering total planetary implosion," reads the latest directive. "The Supercolony, and its hyper-reproductive Terminids, will be destroyed.

"Speed is critical. Technicians at the Moradesh Research Facility are working nonstop to convert raw Dark Fluid into weaponized payloads for this operation. This high output cannot be maintained for long, even with safety and sleep protocols optimized for productivity."

