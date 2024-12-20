It took a whole team to put an end to this unstoppable Overwatch streamer's 210-kill streak in a Marvel Rivals tournament

Marvel Rivals has been getting a lot of comparisons to another popular hero shooter, and it turns out the skills are transferable as one Overwatch streamer went on a 210-kill streak in the game's first tournament weekend.

Flats, a Twitch streamer and Overwatch Tank main, shared a screenshot of his tournament qualifier results and he didn't die for eight whole matches. It's an incredibly impressive result for anyone, even a top-500-player such as himself.

Flats puts in some serious work as Thor in the first match, but only barely gets the highest number of kills with 22. The rest of his team is very good, as they only die five times between them. He sticks with Thor for the next two games and keeps his streak up, but other members of his team get more kills.

He mixes things up by switching to Magneto for matches four and five before going back to Thor for six, seven, eight, and nine, where he unfortunately met his demise and got his first death. He got trapped by Doctor Strange's ult, Eye of Agamotto, and was killed while in stasis. It took the whole team to bring him down, he was that good.

Still, it's a devastatingly good performance, and I know I'd hate to go up against a player like Flats in any game. I'd love him on my team, though. The key here was the constant communication between the players. They all did a great job giving callouts and working together.

I've not taken the time to jump into Marvel Rivals yet, but I did enjoy Overwatch 2 for a while, so I'm excited to give it a whirl. Hopefully Flats' performance helps to assure any of you Overwatch fans that you should still be able to do well in Rivals even if you've not played it yet. You probably won't be as good as a 210-kill streak, but it won't be like starting over from scratch hopefully.

To give yourself the best chance of doing well, check out our Marvel Rivals tier list for all the best heroes.