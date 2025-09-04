Helldivers 2 patch goes live "ahead of schedule" to calm angry divers, but it doesn't seem to address Into the Unjust update's biggest problems

Helldivers 2's Into the Unjust update came with some massive changes, massive underground tunnels, and a massive bug-dragon type enemy that's been bullying my squad for the last two days. But it also came with equally big problems, prompting Arrowhead Game Studios' CEO to release a public statement and the devs to push out a patch "ahead of schedule."

"Our latest patch is now live, released ahead of schedule with some additional crash fixes to address some of the issues players are experiencing," community manager Katherine 'Baskinator' Baskin reveals on the game's Discord server, reposted to Reddit. The patch apparently includes fixes for crashes related to cave and bug missions, a fix for the wonky lighting in some caves, and a fix for the drunk Pelican-1 pilot's even more wonky landing.

Any fixes are welcome, but some divers have taken issue with what isn't yet being addressed.

You see, in the bug-ridden tunnels, divers can occasionally find areas with an open roof allowing you to call stratagems underground. Sadly, doing so is largely inconsistent – one time I even respawned on top of a cave structure and had to fall to my death. A few mission objectives will also drop on cave roofs, which are normally inaccessible.

"Once again, no acknowledgement at all about the full system freezes on PC," another commentor points out. "It's comfortably the biggest thread in the Steam Support forum at the moment."

Of course, these issues might very well be addressed in a future update, but for now, they're seemingly going unacknowledged in the patch notes, even though last week, an Arrowhead player support agent confirmed in the Discord server that "I've alerted the team that this is happening to some players, they're looking into it."

Helldivers 2 may be a Sony-published game, but it's got off to a way better start on Xbox than it did on PS5 after selling almost 1 million copies in less than a week.