Helldivers 2 has "no plans to add cross progression" even though Arrowhead CEO says "we'd love to" as "other things take priority"

Things are stressful for Helldivers 2 developer Arrowhead Game Studios at the moment, what with the current state of the multiplayer shooter. The devs are having to pick their battles in terms of improvements and updates, and that means progression across platforms is on the backburner.

On the official Discord server, community manager Katherine Baskin, made the likelihood of seeing it quite clear. "We have no plans to add cross progression currently," she responded to another user asking about the feature.

In a later comment, CEO Shams Jorjani expanded a little on the team's position. "For what it's worth, we'd love to add cross-platform progression, but other things take priority," he stated. Disappointing though this is, it’s an understandable position amid Helldivers 2's problems right now.

HELLDIVERS 2 – Into the Unjust | Launch Trailer

Months of stacked alterations and add-ons has led to ‘feature decay’ and some downturn in performance. The shooter is struggling under the weight of its own ongoing development, leaving Arrowhead in the tricky position of figuring out the issues and fixing them, while still keeping the playerbase enthused and rolling out new seasons and such.

There's a lot of pressure on them right now, as they sort out game-crashing bugs and re-balance weapons and do all the tinkering needed to keep a popular online game ticking over. Even the filesize has become an irritant, with Arrowhead trying to figure out ways to pare it down to something less gargantuan. While it's clear they're dedicated to digging their way out of all of this, quality-of-life titbits like cross-progression will need to wait.

