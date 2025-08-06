Helldivers 2 CEO says you should thank Sony for the game's Xbox port even though "we were all in support," and "we get a lot of help from PlayStation" with bug fixing

The new Helldivers 2 Xbox port apparently would not exist without help from the angel on the shooter's shoulder, Sony – as in the maker of the PlayStation, which rumors suggest is eager to shift more of its exclusives to Microsoft's console.

This news comes straight from the angel on Helldivers' other shoulder, developer Arrowhead CEO Shams Jorjani. He recently told a fan on Discord who thanked him "for managing to get HD2 to Xbox, seems like a great game I can't wait to get my hands on" that, actually, maybe you should send a fruit basket to Sony instead.

"It was all PlayStation," Jorjani said about the Helldivers 2 Xbox port. "Send them your thanks!" Though, at Arrowhead, "We were all in support of course."

Jorjani continues to explain that "We get a lot of help from PlayStation" in terms of bug fixing and testing. However, it's been reported in whispers – and it's seemingly part of an observable cultural exchange, as evidenced by former Xbox-exclusive Forza's PS5 port this spring – that Sony is interested in bringing more of its games to other platforms.

While there hasn't been any mega-official confirmation of this plan from Sony itself, Microsoft has repeatedly shown its commitment to stripping itself of exclusives after its Activision acquisition like a suddenly pious man does with his possessions; Gears of War comes to PS5 later this month, if you weren't already convinced. So Jorjani admitting here that Sony is apparently to thank for Helldivers 2 making it to Xbox at least doesn't discredit any rumors currently bubbling around.

