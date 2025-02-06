Helldivers 2 grunts have figured out how to tame the behemoth Democracy Space Station with a strategy that's so long-overdue, developer Arrowhead's CEO had to threaten them to chill out.

"I just wanna give you folks a big props for the DSS maneuver you did," Shams Jorjani says in Helldivers' Discord. "Brilliant move. J.O.E.L. is out to get you now."

What earned ire from Joel, Helldivers' nefarious Game Master at Arrowhead? The fan account Helldivers_NOW explains players' winning DSS strategy in a post on Twitter .

"In the past, the Helldivers community had struggled in fully controlling the Democracy Space Station (DSS) in terms of strategy and its usefulness," Helldivers_NOW says.

But, "as of recent and in a surprise, the Helldivers were able to completely use the DSS to its full potential" by coordinating an assault on Lesath with offensively sending the DSS to Menkent and halting a Jet Brigade in its tracks, as per a Major Order .

As per Joel's Major Order. Let's remember that J.O.E.L. is the Terminator of third-person shooter co-op, and doesn't like to be bested. That's why he, or it , often pushes even the most idealistic Helldivers soldiers to commit unspeakable acts in the name of his neverending war.

Like in November, when Helldivers introduced the so-called "weapon of mass liberation" DSS, Joel directed Helldivers to exploit "disenfranchised families" as "cheap labor" to finish its construction. Does his cruelty know no bounds?

Now, he's definitely quaking in his evil boots about the fact that Helldivers 2 grunts are using his superweapon to their own advantage. Deal with it, J.O.E.L.