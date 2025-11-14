Helldivers 2 CEO is just as surprised as you that hit game is on Xbox, but stresses that the move made sense: "It turns out if you give the players what they want, they'll be happy"

News
By published

The move seems to be going over very well

Helldivers 2 x Halo ODST armor
(Image credit: Arrowhead Games)

Shams Jorjani, CEO at Arrowhead Studios, didn't expect to bring Helldivers 2 over to Xbox, confessing recently that he and the studio were pretty surprised at having gotten the "green light" from PlayStation, the game's publisher, to appear on the rival platform.

Appearing on Christopher Dring's podcast The Game Business Show, Jorjani admits, "I'm super happy PlayStation wanted to do it. Ultimately it was their strategy, we're just along for the ride, but we're so excited to be a part of it. And it's always fun to be a part of gaming history."

Talking about the "historic moments in Helldivers history," Jorjani says: "The Xbox Helldivers are coming and they've missed some of these, but they’re creating new ones together," Jorjani shares. Thankfully, as Jorjani points out, Helldivers 2 veterans are taking the fresher Xbox players under their wing and showing them the ropes, as well as letting them in on the game's rollercoaster of a narrative, which has been filled with rousing player victories as well as bittersweet community-wide losses.

He gives the example of older players informing newer ones about what happened with Malevelon Creek. "Somebody's like, 'Sit down by the fire son. I'm going to tell you what actually happened.' Then it turns out it's people’s own personal Vietnams or whatever." Trauma bonds are legit y'all, and they seem to be working in favor of Helldivers 2's burgeoning Xbox community.

Moises Taveras
Moises Taveras
Contributor

Moises is a born-and-raised New Yorker who's rarely obnoxious about it. He first aspired to do games media almost 20 years ago while looking up reviews of Super Mario Galaxy and still can't believe he's doing it sometimes. Ask him about Hollow Knight, he dares you.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.