The Witcher 3's love triangle was added "pretty late" into the RPG's development, but CDPR's CEO calls it "a great decision"

Yennefer or Triss? The choice still inspires steamy debates

The Witcher 3's a generational game - that part's pretty uncontroversial. But the one aspect of the RPG that makes gamers everywhere butt heads and become keyboard warriors is its love triangle. Triss or Yennefer? That's why it shocked me to learn that such a pivotal decision was actually introduced late into development.

The news comes courtesy of CD Projekt Red co-CEO Adam Badowski, who tells PC Gamer that the love triangle wasn't part of The Witcher 3's romance options at first. "But at some point we understood that this lack of kind of conflict, personal conflict – of course, there's Ciri – but there was a lack of something," Badowski explains.

It's also a nice, more intimate change of pace compared to Baldur's Gate 3's overwhelming horniness or Avowed's celibacy – both of which are also valid. At least we have RPGs, no matter your temperament nowadays.

