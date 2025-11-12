The Witcher 3 features large bodies of water, so CD Projekt CEO insisted we should be able to explore it all: "Where's swimming?"

Water poses no threat to a Witcher

CD Projekt/NexusMods via MerseyRockoff
(Image credit: CD Projekt/NexusMods via MerseyRockoff)

Just in terms of pure landmass, The Witcher 3 has always been an enormous game. Most titles aspire to the size and density of even one of its regions, such as the massive province of Velen that's unlocked shortly after completing the already sizable prologue in White Orchard. There's also tons of bodies of water throughout the game, and one day, that led to CD Projekt's joint CEO Adam Badowski apparently asking a brief, but complicated question, one which made its world even bigger – not to mention, deeper.

In an interview with PC Gamer, Badowski revealed that he once asked the team, "There's water, [but] where's swimming?" His logic seems pretty straightforward. If a world, such as the Northern Continent that figures heavily into the Witcher series, has lots of water, it makes sense that a player should be able to fully immerse themselves and swim across, as well as under it. How else are players meant to believe in the depth of the world that CD Projekt Red spent years making if Geralt crumples over and dies the second his big toe gets wet?