Now that The Witcher 3 has proper mod support, one dev says you "can't complain anymore" that you can't romance the Crones because you can "make it yourself"

The Witcher 3 has always been a popular game to mod, so last year CD Projekt RED announced that it'd be leaning into this directly with the release of an official PC mod editor . A playtest for these modding tools went live on Steam last week , allowing a select number of users to give the editor a go, and one of the game's quest designers is already challenging modders to create their own romance mod for the Crones of Crookback Bog, which feels rather cursed.

As outlined on Steam, the mod editor – officially named The Witcher 3 REDkit – is "based on the same set of tools that were used by our developers to create the game and should allow for nearly limitless freedom in modding it," with the option to add fresh quests and content. With that in mind, it seems the possibilities are basically endless, and that apparently includes being able to smooch the Crones, if that's what your heart desires.

"Not sure if you got the memo chooms, but we are cooking," The Witcher 3 quest designer and associate director of the Cyberpunk 2077 sequel, Paweł Sasko, writes on Twitter, sharing the modding tools. "You can't complain anymore that there is no option to romance witches from Crookback Bog, you can make it yourself."

If you've played The Witcher 3, you'll know that of all NPCs to add romance options for, the three Crones – or Ladies of the Wood – might be some of the most unusual choices. Without heading into spoiler territory, they aren't exactly the friendliest bunch, and the tapestry depicting them as beautiful ladies isn't entirely accurate, either, as they all take on a rather terrifying, monstrous appearance. Needless to say, I'm not sure who was complaining about the lack of romance options here in the first place, but now that the idea has been planted, it seems like it'll probably only be a matter of time before someone takes Sasko's suggestion seriously.

There's still no wider release date for The Witcher 3 REDkit, so for now, users wanting to give it a go will have to request access and hope they'll be let in. However, it's planned to launch at some point this year, so watch this space, and look forward to the flood of weird and wonderful mods that'll inevitably come with it.

