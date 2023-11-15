After 8 years, The Witcher 3 is finally getting a full-fat mod editor

The Witcher 3 is finally getting a mod editor that'll let you create and edit your very own quests.

Announced earlier today, the mod editor tool for The Witcher 3 isn't due until some point next year in 2024. There aren't many confirmed details about the kit right now, but we know it'll only be available for PC players, and CD Projekt will share more details soon.

It goes without saying that The Witcher 3 has had modding tools before now - just not on the same scale as the new mod editor. Both the 2015 game and its predecessor, The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings, have extensive modding tools, but this is the first time any Witcher game has received a full mod editor.

The piece of tech sounds pretty intriguing - the possibility of creating and editing your own quests in The Witcher 3 should be a huge pull for a game over eight years old. It's a big upgrade for The Witcher 3's modding community, which is saying something considering how big the modding community surrounding the RPG is at this point.

For example, just looking at NexusMods, there are over 6,000 mods listed for The Witcher 3 at the time of writing. A lot of the existing mods are pretty significant already, offering up things like completely overhauled lighting, upgraded face models for characters, an HD make-over for the entire in-game world, and many more tweaks and upgrades.

Obviously, there are certain things you shouldn't expect with the new mod editor. Don't expect your customized quests to suddenly have full voice acting, for example, or cutscenes. In terms of what you should expect, there's probably someone already cooking up a plotline involving Thomas the Tank Engine somewhere. Or Shrek.

