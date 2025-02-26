After 16 years, EA brings burglars back in The Sims 4 ahead of its Businesses and Hobbies expansion – but that's not all

After revealing the upcoming Businesses and Hobbies expansion for The Sims 4 , EA went on to tease the return of burglars – 16 years after they were last seen in the series when The Sims 3 launched – and the infamous NPCs are finally back now alongside some other goodies.

While the beloved series' new burglars aren't the raccoons in trench coats people speculated they might be, they're here nonetheless – and they're just as silly as they were in the first three Sims entries. A short clip of the NPCs in action showcases as much, with a burglar breaking into an unsuspecting Sim's house to steal her belongings while the iconic robbery-in-progress music plays. Eventually, the two Sims fight – and later fall in love, because why not?

It's a proper throwback to The Sims' golden era, and fans are obsessed. "We love to see it," comments one Simmer, while another writes that "using the original Sims 1 music was a nice touch." Burglars aren't the only new arrival in The Sims 4, however – an accompanying lot challenge, bug fixes, Create-A-Sim mode items, and tattoo customizations can also be found in-game now – right on time for the Businesses and Hobbies expansion pack.

With the tattoo career dropping alongside the DLC next month, the ability to customize Sims' tattoos is the perfect way to prepare before players can do so with the upcoming paint tool for Simoleons. Whether it's a silly snail riding a skateboard (as seen in the expansion's trailer ) or a highly detailed floral tattoo, the design possibilities truly feel endless come Businesses and Hobbies – and there's not long left to wait until March 6 now, either.

It seems as though it's a better time to be a Simmer now than ever, between Businesses and Hobbies and EA's other recent surprises like the nostalgia-inducing re-releases of the first two Sims games or The Sims 3 receiving its first update in 10 years . There's also no telling what's next for the fourth installment, especially as EA previously admitted there would be no Sims 5 but rather continuous work on The Sims 4 and the mysterious Project Rene .

