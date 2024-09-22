PSA: The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom rom containing full game has leaked ahead of Nintendo's official launch

The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom appears to have leaked in full a couple of days before its proper Nintendo Switch release date.

Reports from YouTubers a few weeks ago claimed that a rom containing Zelda's first solo adventure was already making the rounds, but it now seems that the rom has made its way into the hands of the general public. Echoes of Wisdom appears to have already popped up on a few prominent websites that usually host this sort of stuff, and at least one Twitch streamer has been broadcasting the game for a couple of hours already.

So, Hylian hopefuls: this is your chance to mute any keywords related to the game on your favorite social media sites if you're at all worried about spoilerific details, like puzzle solutions, boss reveals, whatever's going on with Link and his shadowy lookalike, and the lovely surprises that Zelda games are normally so generous with.

Tears of the Kingdom's physical copies were also out in the wild before its official street date, sending fans into a frenzy - but at least this time Echoes of Wisdom's releases in full in just three days, September 25, so we won't need to wait long before joining the fun ourselves.

Nintendo's teased us with fun details in the lead up to launch anyway, just in case you're itching for news on Zelda but don't want to spoil the fun for yourself. Example: in Link's absence, Hylians have seemingly banded together to take revenge on the cutesy hero by breaking into his house and smashing his pots. Echoes of Wisdom has also given the princess one of the cutest dang horses we've ever laid eyes on.

Gamesradar’s The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom preview says it prepares us for a world after Tears of the Kingdom, but lets its hero down in the process.