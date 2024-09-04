After a 38-year reign of terror, The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom finally lets Hyrule retaliate against Link - by breaking into his house and destroying his pots

The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom is the first time the title character will be the central protagonist of a mainline series entry. And after 38 years worth of Zelda games allowing you, as Link, to break into people's houses and destroy their stuff, the protagonist switch gives Hyrule the opportunity for a bit of revenge.

Early on in Echoes of Wisdom, you'll reach a friendly town called Suthorn Village, which is the hometown of this game's Link. As Zelda YouTuber Zeltik notes in a preview video, you'll actually find Link's house, identifiable by the spare green cap hanging inside. And yes, inside this house are a few pots that Zelda can destroy, providing collective vengeance for all those household items Link himself has ruined over the years. Check it out for yourself at the 6:58 mark in the video below.

Link's been able to bust into people's homes since The Legend of Zelda's original Japanese release in 1986, where you'd be charged 20 rupees a pop for breaking down the door to certain cave hideouts. Pot-breaking became a staple of the best Zelda games with A Link to the Past a few years later, and ever since then, Link's been unable to resist the urge to destroy every piece of ceramic he sees. Which, of course, means that we, the players, are the true pot-breaking chaos gremlins here, and sending Zelda to bust Link's pots just means we're getting revenge on ourselves.

