Oblivion Remastered players are using math to figure out if it truly is "highly likely" Bethesda's RPG remake has just 57 gates "instead of the 60 in the original"

The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion Remastered has now been available for over two months, so it's no surprise that fans have now discovered some differences between the remake and the original Bethesda Game Studios RPG.

From the lore-inaccurate Dark Brotherhood door that previously made rounds online to the potential difference in how many gates leading to Oblivion there are, the remaster and OG game aren't a 100% match with one another. The possibility of the latter deviation was recently noted by an eagle-eyed fan on Reddit, who says they "believe it is highly likely there are 57 Gates in the remaster which can be closed instead of the 60 in the original."

In the comments, the poster, who goes by "dyl40011," explains just how they reached their conclusion.

"I have manually checked all random possible locations a gate can be spawned (grueling)," they write. "I have rechecked the 20 fixed gates. No more are spawning. I have closed 57 gates (this includes the great gate). I have started but not completed Paradise. Annoyed, but I have really seen every corner of Cyrodil."

Someone else responds that they "just did the same and also came out to 57!" The commenter assures they "did all the steps to be able to close each gate" but ended up "so annoyed and just chalked it up to a bug, because I simply cannot manually check each location again."

On the other hand, other replies see fellow fans of Oblivion Remastered state that they have indeed "closed 60 gates in the remaster" rather than 57.

How is this possible? Apparently, it's (not so) simple math.

Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"Did you make a save before each gate location? Because the chance isn't guaranteed, it's something like 50% after Dagon's Shrine," as one player describes. "If the gate didn't spawn, you need to reload a save before you approach the location to try again.

"But here's a major catch: if you already did the Paradise quest and have discovered 20 gates, then the game WILL NOT spawn any more."

The math doesn't end there. "Only a maximum of 60 gates will spawn per playthrough. 20 fixed gates, and up to 15-40 random gates. 25% chance of random Oblivion gates opening after completing 'Find the Heir' (a maximum of only 15 random gates will spawn till Dagon Shrine). 50% chance of random Oblivion gates opening after completing 'Dagon Shrine' (the maximum amount of random gates increases to 40)."

There's more: "25% chance of random Oblivion gates opening after completing 'Paradise' (if you've already discovered 20 random gates, then no more gates will spawn at this point). Between quests 'Dagon Shrine' and 'Paradise' has the highest chance (50%) of spawning random gates."

If your brain hurts after processing all of that… you're not alone. It's a lot to take in, but the Elder Scrolls community isn't afraid to do a little number crunching.

Hopefully, dyl40011 spots the more mathematically adjacent response themselves and can finally put the issue of how many Oblivion Remastered gates there are to rest – although, knowing the fandom well myself, something new is bound to pop up.



Excited for other new games? Here's everything you need to know about The Elder Scrolls 6 after replaying Oblivion.