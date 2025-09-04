Elder Scrolls Online steals Halo: The Master Chief Collection's crown as the Xbox game with the highest obtainable Gamerscore thanks to the MMO's Feast of Shadows DLC

The Elder Scrolls Online, Zenimax Online's enduring MMO based on, well, you know what it is, has dethroned Halo: The Master Chief Collection in one very specific category: it's now the Xbox game with the highest obtainable Gamerscore.

Per True Achievements, Halo: MCC has been the game whose achievements equate to the highest possible Gamerscore for many years now, but with ESO's new Feast of Shadows DLC, which just launched on consoles after a couple of weeks on PC only, the MMO is the new Gamerscore king - but not by much.

Feast of Shadows adds two new dungeons as part of the Seasons of the Worm Cult storyline, and with them comes two new ESO achievements worth 130 Gamerscore, pushing the MMO's total possible Gamerscore to 7050G, a whopping 50G higher than Halo: MCC's 7000G limit.

Of course, this only really matters to the most dedicated achievement hunters on the planet, but if you're vying for a top spot on the Gamerscore leaderboards, you're probably spending a lot of time in ESO and Halo: MCC; now, you just need to spend a little more time in the former to nab the top spot.

Feast of Shadows and its two new dungeons, Black Gem Foundry and Naj-Caldeesh, are joined by a base game patch available to all players that adds such quality of life improvements as mount swimming, the ability to replay quest dialogue, and Infinite Archive vision rerolls, not to mention a bevy of bug fixes and balance adjustments.

Seasons of the Worm Cult continues in Q4 2025 with the Writhing Wall event, which puts players up against a giant ethereal wall in the middle of Solstice, and then finally Part 2 of the year-long adventure will close out the story with a whole new zone closer to the end of the year.

