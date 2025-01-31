Beloved Bethesda actor from Skyim, Fallout 3, and more shares heartfelt thanks after waking up from a coma and discovering hundreds of people have donated to his medical bills

Elder Scrolls and Fallout voice actor Wes Johnson has shared an update video from his hospital bed thanking friends, family, fans, and Bethesda for all the support he's received since falling ill.

Over $170,000 has been raised for Johnson's medical bills since a GoFundMe was launched four days ago after the actor was found unconscious in his hotel room before hosting an Alzheimer's charity fundraiser.

In a new video shared by Johnson yesterday from his hospital bed (spotted by VG247), he says, "Hey, it's Wes Johnson. It's still Wes Johnson, and rumors of my demise… well, they weren't exaggerated. It was very close, but I'm still here," showing he's in good spirits and tongue-in-cheek about everything.

"They took me to the hospital, put me in a coma. I'd been there five days before I found out that my wonderful friends Bill Glasser, Shari Elliker, and Kim had put together this GoFundMe," he continues. "I found out there's a lot of love in this world that I didn't know was out there, and I'm grateful to each and every one of you."

He thanks the Alzheimer's Association, people who have donated to his GoFundMe, and Bethesda: "I am grateful to Bethesda Game Studios. You say that I'm your friend? I am. Always will be. Love you guys. And I love each and every one of you who have not only donated something to help me get through this, but have written, have posted, have asked how I am, have been concerned. I love you all. I'm not going anywhere. It's going to be a while as I work my way back, but I'm coming back."

His voice sounds weak in the video, which is understandable given he's been in a coma for days, but it's good to hear him say he'll be back at some point. Let's all hope he can spend time resting and recovering first. If you want to help you can donate to his GoFundMe.

