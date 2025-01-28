Bethesda fans raise $140k for prolific VA's medical bills as Bethesda describes him as "an incredibly talented and instrument part of our games"

Beloved Bethesda voice actor Wes Johnson has a GoFundMe set up in his name while he "continues to battle for his life in an intensive care unit."

According to a GoFundMe page, Johnson was supposed to host an event raising money for the National Alzheimer’s Foundation in Atlanta, but he never arrived. Johnson was found "unconscious" in his hotel room by security, and received medical attention at the scene.

Over $140,000 has already been raised for Johnson, smashing the original $50,000 target. Bethesda shared the campaign alongside the message: "Wes is not only an incredibly talented and instrumental part of our games, but also one of our dearest friends. We wish him well and hope for an easy recovery."

Johnson played a lot of iconic roles in Bethesda games. He voiced Boethiah, Malacath, and Molag Bal in Morrowind, Lucien Lachance and Sheogorath in Oblivion, and Hermaeus Mora, Emperor Titus Mede II, Sheogorath, and Lucien Lachance again in Skyrim.

Wes is not only an incredibly talented and instrumental part of our games, but also one of our dearest friends.We wish him well and hope for an easy recovery.

He also added his talents to the post-apocalyptic worlds of Fallout 3, 4, and 76. He played the sinister Mr. Burke, the friendly Fawkes, the cool Silver Shroud, and the robotic Protectrons.

As well as voice acting in video games, Johnson has been on a number of television shows, both in live-action roles like narrating America's Most Wanted as well as animated ones, and has appeared in several films.

Lots of fans have been sending words of support alongside their donations, quoting characters he voices in games or just sharing their love for the man who was the voice of many childhoods. You can donate here if you want to contribute to Johnson's fund.

If you want to hear his voice, check out the best Elder Scrolls games because he voices a lot of characters in them.