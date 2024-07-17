Survival game hit Once Human issues 10-year bans to over 400 players for "using third-party software"

As is the case with many online survival games, Once Human has cheaters and players using third-party software to unfairly get ahead - prompting developers to crack down quickly with lengthy bans.

Despite topping charts, Starry Studio's recently released survival game Once Human has been steadily sitting with "Mixed" reviews on Steam . From its unpopular privacy policy to players' negative feedback regarding regular server wipes, the new title has undeniably faced its fair share of controversy since launching last week. Starry Studio seems to be working to resolve some of the game's biggest issues, though - addressing bugs, complaints, and now, cheaters.

Speaking in Once Human's official Discord server , the developer explains that it's now taking action against anyone "exploiting bugs for unfair advantages, which not only undermines the fairness of the game but also detracts from the overall player experience." A glance at the studio's full statement on the matter reveals that penalties for such exploits range anywhere from week-long to month-long bans.

Even more severe punishments are being handed out by the dev, too - "for using third-party software." Players guilty of cheating with other applications or programs have been banned for a whopping 3,600 days each. That's a mind-boggling 10 years per account. According to Starry Studio's list of currently enacted penalties, at least 430 players have received the decade-long ban already.

Starry Studio urges fans who have encountered "any behaviors that compromise the fairness of the game" to "report them using the in-game reporting feature" or the Discord server's own anti-cheat bot. "Once a violation is verified, additional penalties will be applied," writes the dev. "We appreciate every Meta's efforts to maintain a fair gaming environment."

Love testing your will to live? Check out some of the best survival games available now.