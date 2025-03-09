PUBG creator's wilderness survival game actually draws inspiration from an unexpected place - a whole raft of zombie games like DayZ, Project Zomboid, and Left 4 Dead

News
By
published

"At the start, we selected a bunch of games, and then we played them"

A misty, forested mountainside in Prologue: Go Wayback!
(Image credit: PlayerUnknown Productions)

PlayerUnknown Productions is the home of the titular PlayerUnknown of PUBG fame, but the studio is taking a decidedly different direction with its next project. Prologue: Go Wayback is an open-world survival game that aims to be unapologetic in its brutality as you navigate your way through the wilderness. While the likes of Minecraft will have depleting health to alert you that you’ve not eaten, neglecting your body's needs in Prologue will result in your run coming to an end as your character succumbs to hunger. So much so that the developers have said they "try not to say 'fun.'"

However, despite a wilderness survival game evoking images of Minecraft, Rust, and Valheim, PlayerUnknown Productions actually found more inspiration in the shambling corpses of the undead. Games like DayZ, Project Zomboid, and even Left 4 Dead turned out to be bigger inspirations for the game, which probably says more about how brutal Prologue is set to be than I can.

Speaking to GamesRadar+, Prologue’s creative director, Scott Davidson, shared some tidbits from the early development of the game. "At the start, we selected a bunch of games, and then we played them. We had DayZ, and then we talked extensively about the things we liked about DayZ. We played Minecraft for a while, we played Project Zomboid. Mostly multiplayer games, because we're a single-player game, but we wanted to be able to be in it together and talk about it while we were doing it."

The harsh survival elements of Project Zomboid and DayZ are natural inspirations for the genre (and a bit of a full-circle moment, as PlayerUnknown’s first project was a Battle Royale mod for DayZ). However, the arcade-like gameplay of Left 4 Dead is a bit out there when you think of typical survival games.

However, senior character artist Hakan Kamar shed some light, saying, "when I think of 'what's Prologue?' I try to zoom out a little bit. It's basically going from cabin to cabin until you get to the end. And that gameplay, weirdly enough, reminds me a lot about Left 4 Dead, which is basically from one safe house, a bunch of stuff happens in-between, and then you get to the next safehouse." Which, when you put it like that, makes total sense.

Unless you’re in the playtest, you won’t be able to get your hands on Prologue for a while yet, so why not check out our list of the best survival games you can play right now?

See more PC Gaming News
CATEGORIES
Scott McCrae
Scott McCrae
Contributor

Scott has been freelancing for over two years across a number of different gaming publications, first appearing on GamesRadar+ in 2024. He has also written for the likes of PC Gamer, Eurogamer, VG247, Play, TechRadar, and others. He's typically rambling about Metal Gear Solid, God Hand, or any other PS2-era titles that rarely (if ever) get sequels.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
A gloved hand holding a compass in a snowy field
PUBG creator’s new project won't just be the hardest survival game ever made - it's aiming to be the hardest survival game anyone could possibly make
Prologue
PUBG creator's nails-hard survival game launches this summer for $20, and its new trailer shows all the ways it'll try and kill you
A campfire in a dark forest at twilight
"We try not to say 'fun'": Meet the devs behind the new survival game that puts the "human element" before letting you be a mountain-leveling demigod
A hand holding a compass in front of a wooden cabin
The new survival game from the creator of PUBG is an absolutely merciless wilderness experience that's aiming to be "as hard a survival game as you can make"
Project Artemis early render
PUBG creator's goal for his new open-world project is to make "realistic Minecraft" complete with real geology
PUBG
PUBG creator explains why he's making a super-hard survival game instead of PUBG 2: "This is the game I've wanted to make"
Latest in Survival Games
A misty, forested mountainside in Prologue: Go Wayback!
PUBG creator's wilderness survival game actually draws inspiration from an unexpected place - a whole raft of zombie games like DayZ, Project Zomboid, and Left 4 Dead
Terraria art showing a short-haired blond man sitting atop a grassy field in metal armor, colorful slimes on either side of him
Terraria is forever: look no further than its go-to mod tool, which just hit an all-time Steam peak ahead of surely, for real, definitely final update 1.4.5
Solarpunk airship interior
The most popular open-world survival game in Steam Next Fest is coming straight for my JRPG-born obsession with floating islands
Cubic Odyssey
This 93% positive Steam Next Fest survival game demo wants to combine Minecraft and No Man's Sky with "RPG-style depth," and so far it's actually pulling it off
Prologue
PUBG creator's nails-hard survival game launches this summer for $20, and its new trailer shows all the ways it'll try and kill you
Project Artemis early render
PUBG creator's goal for his new open-world project is to make "realistic Minecraft" complete with real geology
Latest in News
A misty, forested mountainside in Prologue: Go Wayback!
PUBG creator's wilderness survival game actually draws inspiration from an unexpected place - a whole raft of zombie games like DayZ, Project Zomboid, and Left 4 Dead
The Blood of Dawnwalker: A screenshot of the vampire Brencis holding up a crown during the trailer for the upcoming game.
The Witcher 3 devs created a Jekyll & Hyde-style character for their new vampire RPG "because nobody yet has done that"
Charlie Cox as Matt Murdock in Daredevil: Born Again
Daredevil fans are wondering if Born Again season 2 will set up a darker comic book arc for Matt Murdock
Theo James as Hal in Osgood Perkins&#039; The Monkey
It might only be March, but Stephen King adaptation The Monkey is now the highest grossing horror movie of 2025
Balatro screenshot showing an assortment of card packs
Balatro creator initially considered a Steam release in part to help "get a game developer job somewhere," and after 5 million sales I'd say he found one
Cyborg and Batman together
Justice League stars Ray Fisher and Ben Affleck are teaming up for new thriller Animals
More about survival
Terraria art showing a short-haired blond man sitting atop a grassy field in metal armor, colorful slimes on either side of him

Terraria is forever: look no further than its go-to mod tool, which just hit an all-time Steam peak ahead of surely, for real, definitely final update 1.4.5
Solarpunk airship interior

The most popular open-world survival game in Steam Next Fest is coming straight for my JRPG-born obsession with floating islands
The Blood of Dawnwalker: A screenshot of the vampire Brencis holding up a crown during the trailer for the upcoming game.

The Witcher 3 devs created a Jekyll & Hyde-style character for their new vampire RPG "because nobody yet has done that"
See more latest
Most Popular
The Blood of Dawnwalker: A screenshot of the vampire Brencis holding up a crown during the trailer for the upcoming game.
The Witcher 3 devs created a Jekyll & Hyde-style character for their new vampire RPG "because nobody yet has done that"
Charlie Cox as Matt Murdock in Daredevil: Born Again
Daredevil fans are wondering if Born Again season 2 will set up a darker comic book arc for Matt Murdock
Theo James as Hal in Osgood Perkins&#039; The Monkey
It might only be March, but Stephen King adaptation The Monkey is now the highest grossing horror movie of 2025
Balatro screenshot showing an assortment of card packs
Balatro creator initially considered a Steam release in part to help "get a game developer job somewhere," and after 5 million sales I'd say he found one
Cyborg and Batman together
Justice League stars Ray Fisher and Ben Affleck are teaming up for new thriller Animals
InZOI screenshot
The Sims rival InZoi has 300 people hanging out in each of its in-game cities and they all "interact with each other in real-time"
Kaitlyn Dever as Abby in The Last Of Us season 2
The Last of Us showrunner says newcomer Kaitlyn Dever was "within The Last of Us DNA" before the show existed
Clicker and Ellie
The Last of Us season 2 trailer brings the heart and the horror back to Joel and Ellie
Challenging The Manacle in Balatro, which limits hand size by -1 and playing two Jacks
From "I stopped working on the project entirely" to "we are so back," Balatro creator says the roguelike's development was always about passion and taking breaks was essential
The Witcher 4 screenshot with Ciri using sword and sorcery to fight an ancient monster
The Witcher 4 devs explain how Ciri's fighting style will differ from Geralt's: "He's nimble, but he feels like a block...she's liquid"