Palworld's next update is coming next month, and it's 6x bigger than the survival game's last major patch

Creature capture survival game Palworld is getting an update in December that will add a new landmass to the Palpagos Isles, and this one is six times bigger than the last.

Yesterday, the official Palworld Twitter account announced its upcoming 2025 collaboration with Terraria and also suggested there was another update for the game on the way this year. Community manager Bucky gave a not-so-subtle clue that the news would be revealed today, and it was.

We don't know the name of this new update yet, but we do know it's coming in December, so it could be here in just a few days. The Palworld Twitter account writes: "Survive on the largest, harshest, and most mysterious new island in Palworld! The size of the new island is about six times more than Sakurajima!"

The pictures shared certainly do evoke a sense of intrigue. There are large crystals poking up from trees and cave floors, as well as what appears to be a new Pal - a golden version of Warsect. It has menacing bronze horns and three sharp claws on both hands. I hope he's good at mining.

The game's previous major update, simply called the Sakurajima update, added a new island and even more Pals, so it stands to reason this one would follow the same formula. That update saw its player count go from 15,000 to 140,000, but the devs say the figures don't matter at all as long as someone is having fun with the game.

If you've not picked it up yourself yet, now is a good time, as it's 25% off. I first started playing Palworld at launch writing guides for it, and I was surprised at how feature-complete it felt for an early access survival game. It has its fair share of bugs and glitches, sure, but I sank a few dozen hours into it easily. With the holidays around the corner, it might be time for me to strand myself in its world again.

