Once Human's cosmetics will soon be usable account-wide rather than per individual character, and refunds are coming for those who already bought them multiple times

Once Human developer Starry Studio has confirmed that it'll soon allow players to use purchased cosmetics across all of the characters on their account, rather than having to buy things multiple times to unlock them for everybody. Refunds will also be issued to those who already spent in-game currency doing this.

Starry Studio's new post-apocalyptic survival game has only been out for a few days, but it's already received its fair share of criticism. There've been concerns over its Terms of Service , but one security expert and indie dev, Jason Hall (AKA Pirate Software), spoke out to defend the game, saying that "fearmongering on social media is boring as shit." On top of that, Once Human initially launched with no option to create multiple characters on each account, but the devs thankfully fixed this in the first hour . However, it's this multiple-character creation option that's still got a bit of a problem, since purchased cosmetics are tied to individual characters rather than your entire account.

In a new statement posted to Twitter after a meeting with Hall, Starry Studio acknowledges "concerns about the mandatory seasonal resets and how they can affect your sense of progression and attachment to your character," as well as the issues with cosmetics. "We also recognize that cosmetics being tied to individual characters can be frustrating," it begins.

"We plan to make all purchased cosmetics accessible across multiple characters within the same account by August. If you have already purchased the same cosmetic on different characters within the same account, we will refund the consumed Crystgin [premium in-game currency] or other in-game currency for the additional purchases once the cosmetics are account-wide."

So, that's a relief for everyone involved. Although you will get your currency back if you buy dupes of the same cosmetics before that change in August, it's probably just worth holding back until they become available across your account naturally.

All in all, it's positive to see just how seriously Starry Studio is taking fans' feedback. The developer has already encouraged players to leave comments and feedback on Twitter or in the official Discord server, promising to "carefully review every piece of feedback." Although the survival game is still stuck with a 'Mixed' review rating on Steam right now, perhaps changes like this might help improve that.

