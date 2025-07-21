Acclaimed PS1-style Twin Peaks fan-made horror game is probably dead as Paramount shuts down its demo after 2 years: "We can no longer promise any continuation"

It's a gloomy day for Twin Peaks fans, as rights holder Paramount has officially copyrighted the excellent fan-made Twin Peaks: Into the Light demo to death and threatened the future of the project more broadly.

My colleague Dustin first put me on to Twin Peaks: Into the Light almost two years ago, when he quipped, "Twin Peaks is getting a damn fine-looking fan-made PS1 demake." And every day, once a day, I've been giving myself a present in the form of a few minutes of playtime with the demo that launched that same month.

Now's not the time for quips, I'm sorry.

BlueRoseTeam, the developer behind the fan-made project, announced on Twitter, "We're still alive and had still been working on it," but "the demo was officially suspended by Paramount on Thursday, July 17, 2025."

I immediately checked the itch.io download page, and sure enough, "This TwinPeaks's files have been suspended for copyright (or trademark) claim." Damn.

Hi, an important update about "Twin peaks: Into the Night". pic.twitter.com/WxAvM6MnBwJuly 21, 2025

"Despite our disappointment, this was a somewhat expected event and we respect their decision," added BlueRose. "We've always been aware of the risks and are already proud and grateful that our demo has been able to exist for nearly two years, with you."

Tragically, this likely doesn't only mean the end of the demo; it sounds like BlueRose is setting up for the cancelation of the game entirely barring a miracle.

"At this point, we can no longer promise any continuation," they said. "We're giving ourselves a few weeks to try to find a positive solution for the future of the project (even if the chances are slim). As so, it's being put on hold for an undetermined period of time - perhaps permanently. We'll keep you updated."

BlueRose rather amusingly added that, while the demo is no longer available through any official means, the "internet never forgets" and "we're sure some of you will still find a way to access it."

In other words, that gum you like is probably going to come back in style in one form or another, but you didn't hear that from me.

