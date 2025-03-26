"This is unlike Nintendo": Former marketer thinks Mario Kart being a Switch 2 launch game isn't as ideal as OG Switch's Breath of the Wild combo

News
By published

Living up to Mario Kart 8 is going to be tough

Donkey Kong in newly shared gameplay of what seems to be mario kart 9
(Image credit: Nintendo)

Two former marketing leads think it would be very "unconventional" for Nintendo to release the Switch 2 alongside the new Mario Kart game because the company usually promotes its more boundary-pushing projects as launch games, a la The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild or Super Mario 64.

"This is very unlike Nintendo," Krysta Yang said in a new podcast entry about the upcoming console's launch, pointing to how the publisher usually has games "like Breath of the Wild, for example, it's like this new game-breaking, genre-bending thing that's never been seen before - and that's what's gonna make you want to buy the new hardware."

She then explains "we're kind of in a different situation with the new Mario Kart because of how successful Mario Kart 8 Deluxe has been." The Nintendo Switch's premier kart racer has sold over 75 million copies, includes 96 new and classic tracks, and has 36 playable characters if you include the DLC Booster Packs - almost making it a definitive Mario Kart experience that's seemingly impossible to top. Plus, people are still buying and playing it nearly a decade on.

"How is Nintendo going to convince me to get the new Mario Kart?" Yang speculates that a more general audience and parents might not upgrade to the newest entry immediately, especially since the "we have a Mario Kart at home crowd" will need to buy a whole new console worth hundreds of dollars to even play it. "I'm not sure Mom's convinced about that."

The difference between a new Mario Kart and a new Zelda, I think, is that the former is an iterative series while the latter throws everything out the window with every entry, making each follow-up slightly more dramatic. But, still, I don't see it being too much of a problem for the Nintendo Switch 2. The console will still likely have something that appeals to a more hardcore crowd - who knows, Metroid Prime 4 might be a cross-gen launch game - and Mario Kart is a series with very, very long legs for a reason. Whenever anybody picks up a Nintendo console for the first time, Mario Kart is almost always one of the games they buy alongside it, so even in the unlikely event that sales don't immediately go gangbusters, you can rest assured that it'll continue to sell for as long as the Switch 2 is around.

We'll know soon enough what Nintendo's launch plans are when its next Direct airs on April 2.

In the meantime, check out all of the upcoming Switch 2 games we know about so far.

See more Nintendo Switch News
Kaan Serin
Freelance contributor

Kaan freelances for various websites including Rock Paper Shotgun, Eurogamer, and this one, Gamesradar. He particularly enjoys writing about spooky indies, throwback RPGs, and anything that's vaguely silly. Also has an English Literature and Film Studies degree that he'll soon forget.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Latest in Super Mario
Donkey Kong in newly shared gameplay of what seems to be mario kart 9
"This is unlike Nintendo": Former marketer thinks Mario Kart being a Switch 2 launch game isn't as ideal as OG Switch's Breath of the Wild combo
Super Mario 64
Blindfolded Super Mario 64 speedrunner declares "70 Star is DEAD" after he "absolutely obliterated" his old record
Mario odyssey screenshot showing mario standing with sentient forks
8 years later, Super Mario Odyssey players are still getting awed by the discovery that you can destroy metal crates by turning into a bird and pecking them 200 times
Image of the Nintendo Switch box art for Princess Peach Showtime, Ys X Nordics, Unicorn Overlord and Super Mario Jamboree on a GamesRadar pink background.
Mario Day's colossal savings on these games is enough to make me forget about the Switch 2 for now
Super Mario 64
A week after suffering webcam tragedy, blindfolded Super Mario 64 speedrunner casually breaks 3 world records in 4 days: "Another day in the office, another world record"
Super Mario 64
Super Mario 64 speedrunners thought a trick that requires landing on a spot "the width of a red blood cell" was virtually impossible - now it's been done blindfolded
Latest in News
Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows screenshot showing Yasuke kneeling and praying while wearing a traditional purple robe
Assassin's Creed Shadows is shown running on a Nintendo 3DS in an impressive bit of fan homebrew
Daredevil: Born Again
Daredevil: Born Again has pulled another scene straight from the comics – and it's one of the darkest moments yet
Mario racing on a desert track during the Switch 2 reveal trailer.
Porting Mario Kart 8 Deluxe to the Nintendo Switch was "kind of an afterthought," and now it's so popular that getting fans to switch could be a challenge
Donkey Kong in newly shared gameplay of what seems to be mario kart 9
"This is unlike Nintendo": Former marketer thinks Mario Kart being a Switch 2 launch game isn't as ideal as OG Switch's Breath of the Wild combo
Nick Frost in Shaun of the Dead
Shaun of the Dead star Nick Frost is playing one of the most beloved Harry Potter characters for the new HBO TV show
The Witcher 4 screenshot with Ciri using sword and sorcery to fight an ancient monster
The Witcher 4 and Naughty Dog's Intergalactic are reportedly skipping 2026 and won't be ready until at least the year after
More about super mario
Super Mario 64

Blindfolded Super Mario 64 speedrunner declares "70 Star is DEAD" after he "absolutely obliterated" his old record
Mario odyssey screenshot showing mario standing with sentient forks

8 years later, Super Mario Odyssey players are still getting awed by the discovery that you can destroy metal crates by turning into a bird and pecking them 200 times
Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows protagonist Yasuke

Assassin's Creed Shadows is great, but I need feudal Japanese stories to stop cribbing from Kurosawa quite so hard
See more latest
Most Popular
Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows cinematic screenshot
Assassin's Creed Shadows hits out at Elon Musk after he criticized the new RPG: "Is that what the guy playing your Path of Exile 2 account told you?"
Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows screenshot showing Yasuke kneeling and praying while wearing a traditional purple robe
Assassin's Creed Shadows is shown running on a Nintendo 3DS in an impressive bit of fan homebrew
Daredevil: Born Again
Daredevil: Born Again has pulled another scene straight from the comics – and it's one of the darkest moments yet
Mario racing on a desert track during the Switch 2 reveal trailer.
Porting Mario Kart 8 Deluxe to the Nintendo Switch was "kind of an afterthought," and now it's so popular that getting fans to switch could be a challenge
Black Mirror season 7
Black Mirror's USS Callister team says surprise sequel episode in season 7 is less '60s Star Trek and more big-screen Star Wars: "It feels a bit Return of the Jedi"
Nick Frost in Shaun of the Dead
Shaun of the Dead star Nick Frost is playing one of the most beloved Harry Potter characters for the new HBO TV show
The Witcher 4 screenshot with Ciri using sword and sorcery to fight an ancient monster
The Witcher 4 and Naughty Dog's Intergalactic are reportedly skipping 2026 and won't be ready until at least the year after
Varada Sethu in Doctor Who
Doctor Who showrunner says season 2's new companion brings a "whole new energy" that "defines the whole series"
The cover of SFX issue 390, and some of the features inside.
Step on board the set of Black Mirror’s new USS Callister episode with the latest issue of SFX
Ben Mendelsohn in Andor season 2
Andor showrunner says season 2's more fast-paced structure is a "fascinating experiment" that is "born out of desperation": "I don't know if anyone's ever done it before"